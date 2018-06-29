A Mugshot Of Tom Hardy As Al Capone Has Emerged – And The Photo Is Insanely Realistic

ADVERTISEMENT

Tom Hardy is known for disappearing into the roles he plays. Like many actors before him, he’s willing to go the extra mile to put in a good performance. Losing weight, gaining weight, wearing a mask for an entire movie – he’s done it all. But now, photos have appeared of him in character as legendary gangster Al Capone for the upcoming movie Fonzo. And it just might be his most astounding transformation yet.

Hardy is noted for being very, very good at playing villains and criminals, especially real-life ones. His breakout performance was in the 2008 film Bronson, playing the titular prisoner. In the space of just five weeks he gained weight and also gained an eerie resemblance to the infamous jailbird. “Tom looks more like me than I look like me,” the real Bronson would write in his diary that year.

After that, Hardy took on what would become arguably his most iconic role: Bane in 2012’s The Dark Knight Rises. Once again he pushed his body to the limit, gaining 42 pounds and becoming intensely muscled. His physique was the envy of men everywhere, but it took a toll on his body, leading him to decide he would probably never try something so drastic again.

