20 Actors Who Almost Turned Down Roles That Made Them Megastars

ADVERTISEMENT

Actors can be an indecisive bunch. Indeed, while some will agree to star in a film only to quickly get cold feet, others turn down a role only to suddenly realize its true potential. So, here’s a look at 20 who initially considered passing on the part that took their career to another level.

20. Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice)

Michael Keaton and Tim Burton became an unlikely dream team in the late ‘80s. However, the former wasn’t particularly convinced of the latter’s famously offbeat vision at first. Indeed, Keaton nearly turned down the titular role in Beetlejuice due to these misgivings. Oh, and because he wanted to spend more time at home, too. The pair also went on to work together on Batman.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Christian Bale (Batman Begins)

Sticking with Batman, Christian Bale nearly bailed on playing the Caped Crusader in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy. In fact, the actor panicked every time he put on the claustrophobic Batsuit. As a result, at one point he felt that he’d have to quit the franchise entirely. However, after giving himself a pep talk Bale overcame his fears and subsequently played Batman in two further films.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT