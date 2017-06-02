Actors can be an indecisive bunch. Indeed, while some will agree to star in a film only to quickly get cold feet, others turn down a role only to suddenly realize its true potential. So, here’s a look at 20 who initially considered passing on the part that took their career to another level.
20. Michael Keaton (Beetlejuice)
Michael Keaton and Tim Burton became an unlikely dream team in the late ‘80s. However, the former wasn’t particularly convinced of the latter’s famously offbeat vision at first. Indeed, Keaton nearly turned down the titular role in Beetlejuice due to these misgivings. Oh, and because he wanted to spend more time at home, too. The pair also went on to work together on Batman.
19. Christian Bale (Batman Begins)
Sticking with Batman, Christian Bale nearly bailed on playing the Caped Crusader in Christopher Nolan’s trilogy. In fact, the actor panicked every time he put on the claustrophobic Batsuit. As a result, at one point he felt that he’d have to quit the franchise entirely. However, after giving himself a pep talk Bale overcame his fears and subsequently played Batman in two further films.
-
When This Teen Awoke After A Night Of Partying, She Was Met By A Horrifying Scene In The Bathroom
-
20 Actors Who Almost Turned Down Roles That Made Them Megastars
-
Workers Thought They’d Found A Muddy Puppy. But They Cleaned It Off And Got The Cutest Surprise
-
These WWF Investigators Found 300 Dead Reindeer – And When They Looked Closer Their Stomachs Turned
-
35 Years After Being Dumped Like Trash As A Baby, She Found Out She Knew Her Birth Mom All Along
-
This Woman Drank Only Water For 7 Days, And You’ll Be Amazed By How Her Body Changed
-
This New Mom Died Days After Noticing A Mark On Her Body. Now Her Family Have Sent Out A Warning
-
After This Mom Was In Court For Shoplifting From Walmart, A Cop Told Her, “Follow My Car”
-
100 Years After This Missing 4-Year-Old Was Found, DNA Tests Revealed The Stunning Truth
-
20 Surprising American Chopper Secrets That The Teutul Family Don’t Want To Tell You
-
The Saigon Execution Photo Horrified The World – But The Truth Behind It Is Just As Disturbing
-
This Mom Bought A Frumpy Wedding Dress At A Thrift Shop – But Then Turned It Into A Thing Of Beauty