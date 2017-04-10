20 Behind-The-Scenes Secrets From Saving Private Ryan That Spielberg Wouldn’t Reveal

Steven Spielberg’s Saving Private Ryan lingers in the memory long after the closing credits have rolled. Its violence and realism make it a rarity among war movies, and that’s part of the reason why it’s so well-regarded as a piece of art. However, making it wasn’t easy, as these 20 little-known behind-the-scenes stories reveal…
20. Real amputees acted in the Omaha Beach scene
How was Spielberg going to realistically portray men running around in the heat of battle with their limbs missing? Simple: hire amputee actors. In fact, thirty Irish Army Reserve members who had previously lost limbs were given prosthetic ones and asked to act out losing them.
19. Even the underwear was realistic
Every detail of the costuming for the actors was accurate to the time period, right down to the undergarments. And, unfortunately for the men, it wasn’t comfortable at all. They all had to wear extremely tight ankle garters, military issue socks and even 1940s-era underwear.
