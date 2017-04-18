20 Jackie Chan Facts That Prove He’s Just As Kick-Ass In Real Life As He Is On Screen

Jackie Chan is probably the most well-known Asian actor working today, and he has a pretty incredible legacy. From his early martial arts films to his eventual break into Hollywood, his reputation as one of the world’s foremost stunt performers is assured. His off-screen life is just as fascinating, filled with amusing, staggering and sometimes utterly unbelievable tales. Here are 20 of the best.
20. His father was a spy for the Chinese Nationalists
Chan was born in 1954 to Lee-Lee and Charles Chan, but the circumstances were far from ordinary. Charles, his father, was an orderly for a Nationalist general at 20, and ended up working as a secret agent during the Second Sino-Japanese War. When the Communists took over, he was forced to go into hiding.
19. His mother was an opium smuggler
Chan’s mother and father actually met when he arrested her for drug trafficking. Indeed, Lee-Lee Chan smuggled opium to get by after moving from Wuhan to Shanghai. Charles caught her concealing it during a port inspection, but ended up taking pity on her. The rest, as they say, is history.
