20 Jackie Chan Facts That Prove He’s Just As Kick-Ass In Real Life As He Is On Screen

By Callum Davies
April 18, 2017
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: Central Press/Getty Images
Image: Central Press/Getty Images

Jackie Chan is probably the most well-known Asian actor working today, and he has a pretty incredible legacy. From his early martial arts films to his eventual break into Hollywood, his reputation as one of the world’s foremost stunt performers is assured. His off-screen life is just as fascinating, filled with amusing, staggering and sometimes utterly unbelievable tales. Here are 20 of the best.

Image: via MoviePilot
Image: via MoviePilot

20. His father was a spy for the Chinese Nationalists

Chan was born in 1954 to Lee-Lee and Charles Chan, but the circumstances were far from ordinary. Charles, his father, was an orderly for a Nationalist general at 20, and ended up working as a secret agent during the Second Sino-Japanese War. When the Communists took over, he was forced to go into hiding.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: via AFamily
Image: via AFamily

19. His mother was an opium smuggler

Chan’s mother and father actually met when he arrested her for drug trafficking. Indeed, Lee-Lee Chan smuggled opium to get by after moving from Wuhan to Shanghai. Charles caught her concealing it during a port inspection, but ended up taking pity on her. The rest, as they say, is history.

ADVERTISEMENT
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT