Of course, we’re yet to see the best of what 2017 has to offer, but that doesn’t mean that we can’t look ahead to next year too. And movies are no exception, so why not discuss some of the most anticipated motion pictures scheduled for a 2018 release? There’s something for everyone, ranging from adorable kids’ films to explosive summer blockbusters. Brace for impact – here are 20 movies that are set to take over the world in 2018.
20. Black Panther (February 16)
Serving as a spin-off to Captain America: Civil War, Marvel’s Black Panther is already shaping up to be a force to be reckoned with. Tentatively scheduled for release in February 2018, the movie will follow T’Challa as he returns home to reclaim his throne, before going head-to-head with an old foe to protect his homeland. This one’s sure to be a special effects juggernaut.
19. Mary Poppins Returns (December 25)
Forget a few years between sequels. The upcoming follow-up to Mary Poppins sets a new precedent for time taken to produce a second installment. Yes, 54 years to be exact. Emily Blunt will be playing the role of everyone’s favorite nanny, in a plot set years after its predecessor. And with an original score and cast, this is certainly one to look out for in 2018.
