20 Secret Messages Hidden In The Logos Of Hollywood Studios

For more than a century, Hollywood studios have used moving logo idents to introduce films – some brash and attention-grabbing, others reserved and measured. However, despite having seen them pop up at the front end of countless motion pictures, do you ever think about the backstories behind them? Whether it’s MGM Studios’ famous lion sequence, or Disney’s unforgettable castle imagery – these 20 film studio logos have interesting secrets etched into their elaborate designs, some of which will make you think a little differently the next time you see them appear on the big screen…

20. Paramount Pictures – The Stars

Ever wondered why there were originally 24 stars in the Paramount Pictures logo? It’s because each one represented one of the flesh-and-blood stars signed to Paramount at the time of the studio’s inception in 1914. However, more recent depictions of the logo have just 22 stars – the significance of which has yet to be explained.

19. Tristar – The Unicorn

The movie studio Tristar features a really striking image of a winged unicorn pegasus at the heart of its logo. The mythical beast was conceived on the hoof by Victor Kaufman, an executive at the studio. The movie boss and his family loved horse riding so much, he chose to immortalize them in this heavenly design.

