For more than a century, Hollywood studios have used moving logo idents to introduce films – some brash and attention-grabbing, others reserved and measured. However, despite having seen them pop up at the front end of countless motion pictures, do you ever think about the backstories behind them? Whether it’s MGM Studios’ famous lion sequence, or Disney’s unforgettable castle imagery – these 20 film studio logos have interesting secrets etched into their elaborate designs, some of which will make you think a little differently the next time you see them appear on the big screen…
20. Paramount Pictures – The Stars
Ever wondered why there were originally 24 stars in the Paramount Pictures logo? It’s because each one represented one of the flesh-and-blood stars signed to Paramount at the time of the studio’s inception in 1914. However, more recent depictions of the logo have just 22 stars – the significance of which has yet to be explained.
19. Tristar – The Unicorn
The movie studio Tristar features a really striking image of a winged unicorn pegasus at the heart of its logo. The mythical beast was conceived on the hoof by Victor Kaufman, an executive at the studio. The movie boss and his family loved horse riding so much, he chose to immortalize them in this heavenly design.
-
This Mom’s Husband Left After She Was Disfigured By A Campfire – But Her Comeback Was Extraordinary
-
20 Secret Messages Hidden In The Logos Of Hollywood Studios
-
20 Teens Who Bought Prom Dresses Online And Lived To Regret It
-
This Teen Spent Years Living In Shelters. Then He Designed A Prom Dress That Transformed His Life.
-
When This Former Cop Saw A Bright Red Baby Locked In A Car, His Actions Left Onlookers Gobsmacked
-
This Teen Took His Service Dog To Class Every Day. Then Students Were Stunned By His Yearbook Photo
-
Archaeologists Unearthed This Stone Age Axe – And The Rareness Of The Find Is Staggering
-
Mom Shocked The World With Her Tanning Addiction. Now She’s Suing Her Child’s School Over Sunburn
-
This Adorable Dog Was Adopted From A Shelter – But Then Found Herself Back There With No Idea Why
-
When This Store Worker Heard Screams From The Bathroom, He Went Inside And His Jaw Hit The Floor
-
When This Fisherman Went Out On The Amazon, A Terrifying River Monster Caught Hold Of His Line
-
50 Years After Being Snatched By The Nazis, This Woman Learned The Sinister Truth Of Her Childhood