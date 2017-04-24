20 Secrets About Dirty Dancing Guaranteed To Get Your Pulse Racing All Over Again

You may have seen Dirty Dancing hundreds of times – it’s that kind of film – but do you know all the secrets about the movie? Are you aware of its original title, the on-set tension between its stars, or the multiple disasters that rained down on cast and crew while they were shooting? Well, if not, this is the list for you. And after reading it, you may be even more obsessed with the movie than you already were.
20. Patrick Swayze hated the film’s most famous line
“Nobody puts Baby in a corner” was rated the 98th greatest movie quote ever by the AFI in 2005. But Patrick Swayze didn’t relish having to say it. “I could hardly bring myself to say: ‘Nobody puts Baby in a corner.’ It sounded so corny,” he wrote in his 2009 autobiography.
19. Jennifer Grey didn’t rehearse for “the lift”
The film’s famous “lift” scene is all the more impressive when you consider that it was the only time Jennifer Grey ever performed the move. “I only did it on the day I shot it. Never rehearsed it, never done it since,” she told the The Guardian in 2015.
