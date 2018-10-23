20 Spooky Halloween Films You Have To Watch If You Don’t Like Scary Movies

ADVERTISEMENT

Halloween is a fabulously fun time of year, but not everyone likes a scarefest. While some opt to watch the most gruesome of horror movies late at night, others prefer to put on something more family-friendly in between all the trick-and-treating. This list provides a handy guide to 20 of the best non-traumatizing scary(ish) movies. No torture, gore or gratuitous deaths to be found here!

20. Goosebumps

The children’s horror-book series Goosebumps was a childhood staple for many. And come 2015 a movie adaptation was released, starring Jack Black as author RL Stine. “The books themselves are legitimately scary, but they’re legitimately funny, and we try to capture that,” director Rob Letterman announced at Comic-Con San Diego in July 2014 according to CBR.com. And the film-makers succeeded: the movie brought in $150 million, earned good reviews and spawned a sequel a few years later.

19. What We Do in the Shadows

Created by Taika Waititi and Jemaine Clement, 2014’s What We Do in the Shadows was a brilliantly silly mockumentary about vampire flatmates. Its budget was so low that some of the people appearing in it weren’t even real actors, but it was a success nonetheless, eventually bringing in close to $7 million, several times what it had cost to make. That popularity was in no small part down to some wonderful dialogue. All together now: “Werewolves, not swearwolves.”

