20 Strange Facts About Johnny Depp That Reveal What He’s Really Like

ADVERTISEMENT

Johnny Depp suffered a considerable fall from grace when he was accused of domestic violence by his wife Amber Heard in 2016. The fallout was messy and painful, ending with a joint statement declaring that neither party had made false accusations. The media uproar lasted for weeks, and had journalists from all over the world seeking to answer one question: who exactly was Johnny Depp? These 20 tales about him may throw some light on the situation.

20. He was criticized for playing a Native American character

In 2013 Johnny Depp was cast to play the Native American Tonto in The Lone Ranger. One small problem: Depp is not Native American. He claimed he had some Native American heritage back in his family tree somewhere. However, no one really bought it. And nobody seemed happy that the role hadn’t gone to a Native American actor instead.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. He once worked as a pen salesman

Even A-listers have worked bad jobs. And Johnny Depp, long before fame, was a pen salesman. “I marketed pens—on the phone,” he told Interview in 2014. “You promise [customers] all these things if they buy a gross of pens. It was just awful. But I actually think that was the first experience I had with acting.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT