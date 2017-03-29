The 20 Worst Casting Decisions Ever Made In Major Movies

ADVERTISEMENT

The movie industry is a funny old thing. You can have the best story in the world, but without the right actors, it can fall completely flat. We’ve seen this on plenty of occasions in the past, and it’s not something that’s likely to go away. So we thought we’d take a moment to reflect on some of the best (or worst) examples of actors being miscast in movies. From awful accents to unconvincing portrayals, these 20 entries are proof that actors are the make or break element that major movies rely upon.

20. Christopher Lambert in Highlander

Highlander is certainly a guilty pleasure for us. But even the film’s most avid fans would have to concede that Christopher Lambert’s performance is pretty terrible. However, it’s not really his fault that he’s a French man who’s been tasked with playing a Scottish man. The blame, as with most of the entries here, lies with the director for casting him.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Elijah Wood in Green Street

Elijah Wood genuinely seems like one of the nicest actors in Hollywood. And that’s why his portrayal of an angry football hooligan was bound to be unconvincing. Well, director Lexi Alexander felt differently, giving him the lead role in the gritty, if slightly over-cooked Green Street. Even with his seasoned acting chops, Wood couldn’t deliver a believable performance in this miscast role.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT