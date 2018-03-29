The Wayans Brothers Were Once The Kings Of Comedy – But Now They’ve Totally Vanished From Hollywood

ADVERTISEMENT

“I started out wanting to play a great, and now I want to be a great.” Those were the words of Marlon Wayans in an interview with online entertainment site Indiewire in 2014 – and he meant it. Indeed, he and the rest of the Wayans brothers have been entrenched in comedy, in one way or another, for more than three decades. Their successful works in that time include writing, directing and appearing in the groundbreaking ensemble TV show In Living Color, Scary Movie and White Chicks. However, the Wayans have been less than prominent in Hollywood for quite some time now. What is the reason? Well, allow us to shed some light on perhaps why their names are no longer up in lights…

Who could have predicted that Keenan Ivory Wayans’ decision to drop out of school just before graduation and pursue comedy would have worked out? Incredibly that is exactly what transpired for the now 59-year-old. And it would not be long after he did so that his brothers joined him in the entertainment world. Ultimately they would gang together to create some of the wackiest TV and film projects in recent comedy history.

The Wayans came from a poor background in New York City. In a filmed special from 2013, they told Oprah Winfrey that all 12 siblings and two parents had to get by on the father of the family’s annual income of $12,000. Dad worked as a supermarket manager while their mother was a homemaker. However, these tough conditions would not last forever…

