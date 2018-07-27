When Oliver Hardy Tragically Passed Away In 1957, Stan Laurel Made One Final Promise To His Friend

ADVERTISEMENT

They may have complained about the messes they got themselves into on-screen, but Laurel and Hardy were firm friends off-screen. So much so that after Oliver Hardy died in 1957, his comedy partner just couldn’t go on laughing. And Stan Laurel’s vow following his colleague’s passing shows just how much the two meant to each other.

By any measure, it’s hard to find anybody who hasn’t heard of Laurel and Hardy. Famous for their bowler hats and physical humor, the comedy duo were titans of the early days of Hollywood. Even today, their antics are still enjoyed by millions. But while their names may be inseparable now, the two actually didn’t start life as a double act.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prior to meeting his brother-in-gags, Stan Laurel worked with another comedy legend – Charlie Chaplin. In 1910, the English actor took a job as The Tramp star’s understudy. Nevertheless, the two didn’t exactly get along. In fact, Laurel later branded the mustachioed-comic “mean and cheap” in a 1957 letter to his friend Ed Patterson.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT