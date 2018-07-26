When Wyatt Earp Befriended A Young John Wayne, The Encounter Forged The Star’s Entire Movie Persona

ADVERTISEMENT

John Wayne was one of the most charismatic, prolific and popular film stars of his generation. But The Duke owed much of his career to a genuine gunslinger who experienced the Wild West for real. Here’s a look at how a chance meeting inadvertently changed the course of the Hollywood Western.

Born Marion Morrison in Iowa in 1907, John Wayne studied law at the University of Southern California, where he also played football. Both his legal and sporting ambitions were curtailed when he broke his collarbone while bodysurfing and was subsequently stripped of his scholarship. However, the accident proved to be a blessing in disguise. That’s because, shortly after, acclaimed director John Ford employed him as a prop boy.

Wayne made the step up to bit-part actor before landing a leading role in 1930’s The Big Trail. The big budget Western’s commercial failure briefly derailed Wayne’s career. However, he bounced back, appearing in approximately 80 horse operas throughout that decade. He eventually made it to the A-list when he was cast as the hero in 1939’s Stagecoach.

