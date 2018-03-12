Shannyn Sossamon Was Hollywood’s Next Big Thing – But Then She Totally Vanished From The Spotlight

ADVERTISEMENT

Few actresses of recent years were as hotly tipped for the top as Shannyn Sossamon. Having been spotted by a casting director, the distinctive performer quickly shot to fame with a breakthrough role in A Knight’s Tale alongside Heath Ledger. Yet, a few movies later, the Hawaiian-born leading lady had virtually vanished from the public spotlight. What happened?

Not every performer aspires to stage or screen from an early age. A good example of someone who never allowed acting aspirations to dominate her path through life is Shannyn Sossamon. While she did ultimately pursue an acting career, her journey began on a different course.

Born in Honolulu, Hawaii in 1978, Sossamon’s first big move was a literal one – opting to relocate to Los Angeles immediately after graduating from high school in Reno, Nevada. Once in L.A., she decided to study dance despite an uncertainty about what she wanted to do professionally.

