This Is Why Hollywood Isn’t Casting Megan Fox In Movies Anymore

When you talk about the most promising young stars of the 21st century, you’d be remiss not to mention actress Megan Fox. The brunette was catapulted into the mainstream in 2007 when she appeared in the Shia LaBeouf-led blockbuster Transformers. However, just a few years later, Fox’s big-screen outings started to become less frequent. So what happened? Well, it seems her lack of roles in recent times is no coincidence. In fact, her absence could be attributed to one specific moment that took place in 2009. That’s when Fox did something that appears to have blackballed her from Hollywood ever since…

From an early age, actress and model Megan Fox had a love of performing. Indeed, she started to practice singing and dancing when she was just five. However, it was another form of performance that ultimately made her a bona fide star: acting.

Born in Memphis, Tennessee, on May 16, 1986, the young Fox had her first taste of dramatic performance at age 15. That’s when she was picked to appear in teen comedy movie Holiday in the Sun. It followed various stints of modeling work – proving that she not only had the ability to perform, but she also had the looks too.

