If you’ve ever watched family movies, there’s a good chance you recognize the young man pictured above. If not, this is Charlie Bucket, the central character in Willy Wonka & The Chocolate Factory. Now, it’s a fantastical tale that follows the young boy on a journey to a remarkable location. But despite the film’s success, child-actor Peter Ostrum never worked in Hollywood again. And the reason he gave up stardom might surprise you.
Here’s Why You Never See Charlie From Willy Wonka And The Chocolate Factory Anymore
Now, the movie itself is based on the Roald Dahl children’s book with a similar name. And starring Ostrum as Charlie, it also featured other child actors in roles including Augustus Gloop, Mike Teevee and Veruca Salt. What’s more, that group of kids comprised the lucky few invited to explore the weird and wonderful world of Willy Wonka.