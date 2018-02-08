This Is Exactly Why You Never See David Schwimmer On Screen Anymore

ADVERTISEMENT

He became an overnight sensation thanks to his performance as Ross Geller in Friends, but New York actor David Schwimmer has also faced the trials and tribulations that comes with such popularity and exposure. After the hugely popular sitcom’s conclusion, everyone predicted huge things for Schwimmer – with some even touting him as Hollywood’s next big star. However, life’s never as simple as that, and Geller found this out first hand. Wondering why you haven’t seen him much on your screen since? The reasons why may just leave you dumbstruck.

Chances are you know David Schwimmer best as Ross Geller from the incredibly popular award-winning sitcom Friends. The show boosted Schwimmer’s career exponentially, making him one of television’s most recognizable faces of the ’90s and early ’00s.

But even from an early age, Schwimmer showed a great passion for theater. Born in 1966 in Queens, New York, Schwimmer was a participant in school plays when he was young. When it came time for higher education, the aspiring young performer chose to go down the route of theater and speech.

