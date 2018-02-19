Here’s Exactly Why Rupert Grint Has Grabbed His Invisibility Cloak And Vanished From Hollywood

ADVERTISEMENT

As the klutzy Ron Weasley, actor Rupert Grint was one of the standout performers in the Harry Potter movie adaptations. Indeed, Grint was picked out by many to be Hollywood’s next big thing once the series had wrapped. For ten years of his life Grint was closely attached to the franchise, but in 2011 the last Harry Potter movie was released. And since then, things haven’t quite turned out for Grint like people thought they would. Indeed, his presence on screens both big and small has been relatively minor, so it begs the question: where exactly did Rupert Grint go, and more importantly, why? Well, the answer may shock even the most ardent Potterhead…

Although he rose to prominence when he was just a kid, English performer Rupert Grint didn’t start life dreaming of becoming an actor. In fact, when he was younger he harbored ambitions of being an ice cream man. However, fate had something very different in store for the likable redhead…

Born on August 24, 1988, Grint was your average kid growing up. He’s stated in the past that he wasn’t a troublemaker at school; in fact, he was pretty well behaved. It was during his schooldays that Grint first began to take an interest in performing. He appeared in a handful of small plays and also had acting lessons at the weekend.

