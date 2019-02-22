One Of Willy Wonka’s Child Stars Has Revealed What Gene Wilder Was Really Like Off Camera

ADVERTISEMENT

He lit up the screen as the complex and twinkly eyed character of Willy Wonka in Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. But what was Gene Wilder really like when the cameras stopped rolling? Well, one of the movie’s child stars has revealed the answer – and it might come as a surprise.

In 1964 Roald Dahl published Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. Of course, he would later become a major children’s author and would be known for books such as The BFG and Matilda. But this was one of his earlier works, following on from the success of The Gremlins and James and the Giant Peach.

A few years after its release, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory was adapted into a movie. It is stated that Dahl himself penned the screenplay, but in actuality a writer named David Seltzer was brought in to adapt it. And the many changes that were made – including adding musical numbers – did not sit well with the author.

