The 19 Most Terrible Movie Endings Ever To Hit Theater Screens

Few things are quite as infuriating as a bad movie climax. After all, when you devote two hours or more of your life to a film, you at least want that film to have a satisfying finish. Well, the directors on this list must’ve missed the memo, as they’re responsible for ending their movies in some of the most nonsensical and illogical ways possible. And whether they employ a cheap plot twist or a shameless marketing ploy, these 19 flicks are all disappointing when it arguably matters most.

19. Knowing (2009)

Nicolas Cage had a pretty terrible run of movies in the mid-’00s, thanks to turkeys like Ghost Rider, Next, and the laughably bad remake of The Wicker Man. But perhaps his most nonsensical project came in 2009, with the release of the utterly baffling Knowing. After a long and arduous hunt to discover the truth behind a host of numbers, their meaning is revealed near the movie’s conclusion. And that meaning is strange: they are messages delivered by an alien race from the future in order to warn people of the Earth-destroying solar flare that’s about to hit. Confused? So are we.

18. A.I. (2001)

Stephen Spielberg’s 2001 futuristic mind-bender A.I. Artificial Intelligence is ambitious in scope and actually quite impressive in execution, too. Near the end of its 146 minutes, though, David’s desire to transcend his robotic existence and become a flesh-and-blood person hits a snag; after he’s transported into the future, the poor boy finds out that he can’t be made human after all. That would have in itself made a heartbreaking ending, but Spielberg tempers the sadness with a schmaltzy family scene that leaves the viewer confused as what to take away from the movie.

