Frankie Muniz Can’t Remember Starring In Malcolm In The Middle, And The Reason Why Is Heartbreaking

Malcolm in the Middle won seven Emmy Awards, achieved huge ratings and is widely regarded as one of the greatest sitcoms of the 21st century. Now aged 31, however, its leading man can no longer remember his time on the hit show. Here’s how life has been unkind to Frankie Muniz.

Born in Wood-Ridge, New Jersey, to a restaurateur father and nurse mother in 1985, Muniz made his acting debut in TV movie To Dance with Olivia aged 12. Roles in Hallmark production What the Deaf Man Heard and romcom Lost & Found then followed. And in 1999 Muniz landed the role that would change his life forever.

Indeed, as the titular character in Fox sitcom Malcolm in the Middle, Muniz became a household name virtually overnight. Screened in January 2000, the show’s first episode attracted an incredible 23 million viewers. And a year later Muniz picked up an Emmy nomination for his portrayal of the snarky child genius.

