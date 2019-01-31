After Harry Potter Had Finally Finished Filming, Alan Rickman Wrote A Letter That’s Deeply Moving

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2011 the final installment of the Harry Potter movies hit the silver screen. Across the course of the eight films, Alan Rickman had been the man portraying Severus Snape. And so to bid farewell to the beloved character, he penned a poignant letter.

Rickman came into the world on February 21, 1946, in Hammersmith, London. He was raised by his mother after losing his father to lung cancer when he was only eight years of age. Rickman developed into a talented artist, and following university he actually started a graphic design business with his friends.

However, Rickman realized that acting was his true calling. So he auditioned for the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and was accepted. After graduating, the actor started performing onstage in various theatre productions and was part of the Royal Shakespeare Company.

