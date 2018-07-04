Jackass Made Its Pranksters Into Celebrities – But The Show Left A Trail Of Destruction In Its Wake

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2000 MTV struck gold when Philip John Clapp opened a show with the immortal words, “Hi, I’m Johnny Knoxville. Welcome to Jackass!” This wild new TV show saw ten men perform the craziest stunts they could dream up and record the results. The fallout was a big hit with audiences, and its stars soon became household names – in certain households, anyway. But the show has a darker legacy, too, and it’s one riddled with pain, addiction and, in some tragic cases, death.

19. Steve-O

Steve-O – Stephen Glover to his mother – is most famous for, in his own words, “breaking bones and shoving stuff up [his] butt.” But he was also once extremely addicted to alcohol and drugs. And at the height of his addiction, he implied that he was going to die. Thankfully, his pals – including Jackass co-star Johnny Knoxville – then stepped in. Now he is ten years sober and has seemingly found true love… with a rescue dog.

18. Ryan Dunn

Ohio-born Ryan Dunn started out as a member of the “Camp Kill Yourself” crew before finding fame as a key part of Jackass. Later, Dunn reportedly suffered a two-year battle with depression following an injury sustained while filming 2006’s Jackass Number Two. Then, on June 20, 2011, he tragically died in a car crash. Police reportedly stated that Dunn was driving at 130 mph and that his blood-alcohol content was well over the legal limit for him to have been behind the wheel.

