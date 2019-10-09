Dressed in an outfit that leaves little to the imagination, super-sexy singer and actress Jennifer Lopez gyrates her gorgeous body, spinning on and sliding up and down a dance pole as though she’s been doing it her whole working life. She hasn’t, of course: rather, this is a scene from the recent movie Hustlers. Here’s how the song and dance veteran trained for a standout scene that kept audiences captivated.
Jennifer Lopez Wows In Hustlers’ Pole Dancing Scene, And Here’s Exactly How She Pulled It Off
For those who haven’t seen it, Hustlers is a film about a group of ex-strippers who scam the Wall Street men who they feel were responsible for 2008’s financial crisis. The savvy women devise a high-risk scheme to take back control of their lives and hustle their way to financial freedom, using underhand and illegal tactics on unsuspecting men.