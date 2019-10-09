Actor Jonah Hill has struggled with his weight since adolescence. By contrast, his good friend and former co-star Channing Tatum was once a male stripper with washboard abs. So, in a desperate situation, Hill called his buddy for some weight-loss advice. The brutally honest reply Tatum gave him was enough to motivate Hill to shed more than 40lbs.
Jonah Hill Has Opened Up About How Channing Tatum’s Harsh Words Changed His Life
Hill’s breakout role came aged 22 in the teen comedy Superbad. In October 2018, he described that period to TV chatshow host Ellen DeGeneres as being when, “All my friends were in college, so I was living like a frat guy like everyone, drinking beer and eating pizza.” Though he later shed excess weight, he piled it on again for 2016’s War Dogs.