Kate Middleton Wore This Gown At An Awards Show – And Got A Vicious Backlash Online

By Annie Price
May 10, 2018
ADVERTISEMENT
Image: WPA Pool/Chris Jackson/Getty Images

When Kate Middleton arrived at the 2018 British Academy Film Awards in a breathtaking green gown, she turned many heads. However, on this rare occasion not everyone praised the princess’ sartorial choices. Instead, she faced some vicious backlash online.

Image: YANN COATSALIOU/AFP/Getty Images

Late 2017 marked the turning point in the way the world saw and talked about sexual assault. After the Harvey Weinstein scandal – in which several woman made sexual misconduct allegations against the film producer – it appeared that many women had found their voices. And they were not afraid to use them to highlight the harassment they had experienced.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for LACMA

As more and more women spoke out against sexual harassment, the #MeToo movement was born. Many people used the hashtag to highlight the prevalence of unwanted advances, including celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lawrence.

ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
NEXT PAGE
ADVERTISEMENT
You may like
You may like
ADVERTISEMENT