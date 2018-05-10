Kate Middleton Wore This Gown At An Awards Show – And Got A Vicious Backlash Online

ADVERTISEMENT

When Kate Middleton arrived at the 2018 British Academy Film Awards in a breathtaking green gown, she turned many heads. However, on this rare occasion not everyone praised the princess’ sartorial choices. Instead, she faced some vicious backlash online.

Late 2017 marked the turning point in the way the world saw and talked about sexual assault. After the Harvey Weinstein scandal – in which several woman made sexual misconduct allegations against the film producer – it appeared that many women had found their voices. And they were not afraid to use them to highlight the harassment they had experienced.

ADVERTISEMENT

As more and more women spoke out against sexual harassment, the #MeToo movement was born. Many people used the hashtag to highlight the prevalence of unwanted advances, including celebrities such as Gwyneth Paltrow and Jennifer Lawrence.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT