20 Little-Known Facts About Jim Carrey That’ll Make You Love Him Even More

Somehow, for more than 20 years, Jim Carrey has managed to stay on everyone’s radar. Whether he’s playing it goofy, edgy or heartbreakingly honestly, he will surely go down as one of the greatest comic actors of this generation. To say he’s had an interesting life off-screen would be heinous understatement, and these stories may well make you see him in a whole new light. Alrighty then.
20. He wore tap shoes to bed as a kid
Carrey wasn’t born into the most comfortable family life, and although they struggled to make ends meet for much his childhood, his drive to be an entertainer was present even then. In fact, he actually went to bed in his tap shoes, just in case he needed to cheer them up during the night.
19. He once wrote a check for $10 million for himself
We all have our methods of motivation, but Carrey decided to try and get the laws of time and space on his side. In 1985, when he was struggling to make a name for himself, he wrote himself a check for $10 million, post-dated for 10 years later. By the time 1995 rolled around, he was on his second Ace Ventura film, for which he was paid a cool $15 mill. Anyone else desperately trying to find their checkbook now?
