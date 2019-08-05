Marilyn Monroe’s Behavior While Filming Some Like It Hot Provoked A Scathing Attack From Her Co-Star

ADVERTISEMENT

Audiences may have loved Marilyn Monroe, but she did little to charm her co-stars in the hit movie Some Like It Hot. Although the actress delivered one of the best performances of her career in the comedy, her unprofessional antics during filming led a famous actor to launch an incredible verbal attack on her.

To many, 1959’s Some Like It Hot stands as one of the best comedies of all time. In 2017, for example, the BBC’s Nicholas Barber assessed the importance of the film. To him the movie, which is set in 1929, has it all: romance, humor and even a good moral. And those messages remain important to today’s audiences, too.

“As well as being a romantic comedy, a buddy movie, a crime caper, and a musical, the film is an anthem in praise of tolerance, acceptance, and the possibility of transformation,” Barber wrote of Some Like It Hot. “It’s an anthem that we need to hear now more than ever.”

