Mark Ruffalo Is One Of Hollywood’s Good Guys – But His Life Behind The Scenes Has Been Tragic

Whether he’s starring in a Marvel action movie, an Oscar contender or a romantic comedy, one thing is for sure – Mark Ruffalo is one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood. But his road to fame wasn’t an easy one.

Ruffalo could trace his interest in acting all the way back to his early childhood, he told New York magazine. “I was probably eight years old. My mom let me stay up one night. She’s like, ‘You have to see this movie,’” he said.

Even as a child, Ruffalo appreciated the leading man in the film his mother was watching, A Streetcar Named Desire. “It was a big deal,” he said to New York. “And I saw Marlon Brando and I was like, ‘Oh, my God.’ That’s where it started.”

