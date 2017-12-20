Miley Cyrus Shared A Seemingly Innocent Photo – And Now The Internet Is Convinced She’s Pregnant

ADVERTISEMENT

Miley Cyrus may have shed the party-girl persona that made her a tabloid regular several years ago. But the former Disney Channel star still remains a constant source of gossip. Here’s a look at the star’s career so far and the recent Instagram post that had many of her followers believing she was with child.

Born in Tennessee in 1992, Miley Cyrus was seemingly destined to forge a showbiz career. Her father is country singer Billy Ray Cyrus, her godmother is the legendary Dolly Parton, and four of her siblings are also now in the entertainment industry. She first came into the public eye playing Young Ruthie in 2003’s Big Fish, before landing the role that made her a worldwide phenomenon.

Cyrus made her debut as Hannah Montana in 2006 and soon became a global star. That same year she topped the Billboard 200 with the first official soundtrack from the show. A sell-out world tour, 3D concert movie and chart-topping double album followed. By the age of just 16 she’d enjoyed four number-one LPs, becoming the youngest artist to achieve such a feat.

