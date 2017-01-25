ADVERTISEMENT

Censorship in children’s programming is a sticky subject. On one hand, it’s important to protect kids from harmful ideas. On the other, however, it’s imperative to provide children with entertaining programming. This thin line, then, has caused no end of problems, with broadcasting standards groups regulating what can be broadcast and what cannot. Indeed, the difference between obscene and non-obscene can be marginal, and that’s where the difficulties lie. However, sometimes rude jokes can make it past the censors. Need proof? Well, look no further, as we count down the 20 most inappropriate jokes sneaked into kids’ TV shows.

20. A less than regal portrayal of Prince (The Animaniacs)

Let’s start with a truly shocking joke that made its way onto the cutesy kids’ show The Animaniacs. Not only was it baffling that music icon Prince was featured on the show, but the joke about him was pretty strange, too. Featuring characters Yakko and Dot, the former asks Dot to dust for prints, with Dot emerging holding Prince. Yakko then says “no, fingerprints.” However, Dot, having clearly heard something much more rude, replies bemusedly, “I don’t think so.” Even more disturbing is that grin on the singer’s face…

19. Asinine reference to South Park (Arthur)

South Park may be an animated show, but it’s certainly not aimed at children. However, the same can’t be said for the lovable cartoon Arthur. Yet in a bizarre decision to emulate the outrageous cartoon, the Arthur writers decided to create a single episode in the vein of South Park. The questionable content in the episode, then, revolves around Arthur being abducted by aliens and almost receiving a probing in a rather sensitive area. Yeah, we’ll leave you to deduce what area that might be…

