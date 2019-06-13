After The Manic Street Preachers’ Richey Edwards Vanished, The Band Kept On Paying Him For Years

ADVERTISEMENT

Welsh alt-rockers Manic Street Preachers are renowned for being one of the most principled bands around. While many groups may end up falling out over unpaid royalties, the Manics have always ensured that each member is paid fairly and squarely. And this even extends to the member who went missing in 1995.

Indeed, shortly before he was scheduled to head to America to take care of some promotional duties, guitarist Richey Edwards went AWOL. And despite the best efforts of his fans, friends and family, the troubled star hasn’t been seen since. As a result, even without the discovery of a body, in 2008 he was legally declared dead.

And yet for over a decade after his disappearance, Edwards was still earning money. Indeed, in a 2019 documentary the rest of the Manics revealed that they continued to pay their former guitarist in the hope that he would one day return. So, here’s a look at Edwards’ harrowing story – and his bandmates’ heartwarming gesture.

