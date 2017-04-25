After Years Of Keeping Things Under Wraps, George Strait Opened Up About His Innermost Struggle

George Strait is one of the highest-selling musicians in the world, but unlike many artists he’s a very private person. For him to even grant an interview is a fairly uncommon occurrence, and his TV appearances are even rarer. Consequently, many fans of his music may be unaware of the tragic accident that marred the lives of his family.
In fact, Strait never really intended to be a country music star at all, just a regular family man. Music was, however, part of his life since early childhood. He listened to The Beatles as a schoolboy before being turned onto the popular country music stars of the day. And growing up in Texas, he frequently attended live performances.
What’s more, in the winter of 1971 he eloped to Mexico with his high school sweetheart Norma and married her. She gave birth to a daughter, Jenifer, in 1972. And by then, Strait had enlisted in the U.S. Army and was performing in an army band called Rambling Country. Gradually, he was honing his talents.
20 Facts About Space Jam That Even Its Biggest Fans Won’t Know
When This Couple Returned Home From Vacation, An Unexpected Intruder Lay In Wait
This Woman Found A Suitcase Dumped Near A Train Track. Then She Heard A Desperate Cry From Inside
When This Woman Blacked Out During An Epileptic Fit, She Awoke To The Worst Possible Sight
20 Forrest Gump Facts That The Filmmakers Didn’t Want You To Find Out
After This Cyclone Devastated Australia’s Coast, Fraught Locals Saw An Ocean Predator In The Road
This Baby’s Intestines Formed Outside Her Body. Then Mom Was Stunned By What She Found In Her Bed
20 Secrets About Dirty Dancing Guaranteed To Get Your Pulse Racing All Over Again
Grandma Tried To Retire After Three Decades As A Housekeeper – But The Hospital Refused Point Blank
When This Stray Dog Found An Abandoned Human Baby, Her Animal Instincts Took Over
Builders Uncovered A Hidden Crypt – And Inside Lay The Bodies Of Five Lost Religious Icons
After Her Sick Mom Passed Away, She Called The Nurse She’d Hired In For A Meeting