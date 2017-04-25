After Years Of Keeping Things Under Wraps, George Strait Opened Up About His Innermost Struggle

ADVERTISEMENT

George Strait is one of the highest-selling musicians in the world, but unlike many artists he’s a very private person. For him to even grant an interview is a fairly uncommon occurrence, and his TV appearances are even rarer. Consequently, many fans of his music may be unaware of the tragic accident that marred the lives of his family.

In fact, Strait never really intended to be a country music star at all, just a regular family man. Music was, however, part of his life since early childhood. He listened to The Beatles as a schoolboy before being turned onto the popular country music stars of the day. And growing up in Texas, he frequently attended live performances.

What’s more, in the winter of 1971 he eloped to Mexico with his high school sweetheart Norma and married her. She gave birth to a daughter, Jenifer, in 1972. And by then, Strait had enlisted in the U.S. Army and was performing in an army band called Rambling Country. Gradually, he was honing his talents.

