Luke Bryan’s Astonishing Act Of Kindness On American Idol Blew The Audience Away

Multiple award-winning singer-songwriter Luke Bryan is a popular country music artist – and a very rich man. He’s sold millions of albums, definitely no small feat. But it would seem like he genuinely deserves all the success he has, not just because he’s talented, but because he’s nice.

And Bryan demonstrated this kindness during an episode of American Idol. As a judge on the show, one of his jobs is to look out for the contestants – and be a friend to them if at all possible. During the 2019 season, Bryan decided to pay an extra amount of attention to a young man who came out on stage.

The teenage contestant, Colby Swift, came dressed as a cowboy, something a country music singer like Bryan would notice. And he also noticed something else. Indeed, with everybody watching, he called for the camera to focus on Swift’s shoes, leading to a touching moment afterwards.

