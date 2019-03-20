20 Of The Most Successful American Idol Contestants Ever

ADVERTISEMENT

Going on American Idol is a bit of a gamble. You could remain in obscurity forever – or you could receive riches and fame beyond your wildest dreams. These 20 contestants all were boosted forwards by the show, and they now have net worths in the millions. Here are their stories and how they managed to do it. Indeed, sometimes, it was actually without the help of Simon Cowell.

20. Josh Gracin

Josh Gracin was in the Marine Corps when he auditioned for American Idol in 2003. He ended up coming in fourth, but because of his military obligations he couldn’t go on tour with the other finalists. Instead he went on a year-long tour to promote the Marines, and at the end of it he was honorably discharged.

Despite having some ups and downs in his personal life – Gracin divorced his wife of 13 years in 2014 but has since married again – the singer is doing pretty well career-wise. He’s making new music, a fusion of R&B, soul and country. And although his divorce saw him hand over a 50 percent stake in his music recorded during the marriage, he still has a net worth of $2 million.

