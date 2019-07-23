When A Small Girl Dropped Money Into A Hat, She Sparked A Flash Mob That Left Onlookers Spellbound

ADVERTISEMENT

It is late spring 2012 in the bustling Catalonian city of Sabadell. The day is drawing to a close, and bells sound out the hour of six in the evening. In the plaça de Sant Roc small groups of people walk and cycle in the square, criss-crossing in front of the stately town hall. A young girl stoops to place a coin in the hat of a busker.

The musician, although unusually well attired, is perhaps a common sight in the central square, once the home of the bank that bears the town’s name. Before the busker even strikes a note, he has gathered a small crowd, curious to see what he will have to offer. And they certainly cannot have imagined what would follow.

ADVERTISEMENT

The musician is standing as still as a statue until the young girl steps out of the audience and approaches the hat upturned in front of busker. She drops the payment into the receptacle and then steps back, waiting to hear a tune. The man starts to play the first notes of a melody that will unexpectedly flower into something quite remarkable.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT