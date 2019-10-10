Brian Douglas Wilson is 77 years old and has lived many lives within that timeframe. He’s one of the founding members of The Beach Boys and is hailed as a musical genius in many quarters. However, he’s often struggled with mental illness, drug addiction and long bouts of crippling depression. And in recent years, Brian has revealed that he’s extremely unlikely to ever perform with the band again – even going so far as to specify why.
Brian Wilson Has Revealed Exactly Why You’ll Never See The Beach Boys On Stage Again
The Beach Boys’ classic 1961 line-up consisted of Brian, his brothers Carl and Dennis, their cousin Mike Love and their friend Al Jardine. Brian wore many hats in the early days of the band. He was the songwriter, producer, bassist, keyboardist and co-lead vocalist alongside Love. And this effectively made him the group’s leader and creative focal point.