When Cardi B Went To Accept Her Grammy, This Off-Air Incident Gave Her An Unnerving Surprise

ADVERTISEMENT

After Cardi B became the first female to win the Best Rap Album Grammy, she must surely have been on top of the world. However, as she made her way from the stage following her acceptance speech, an unnerving incident occurred off-camera, which surely brought her back down to earth.

Following her historic win at the 2019 Grammys, Cardi B has cemented her status as one of the biggest rappers in the world. However, the star comes from humble beginnings. Born Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, she grew up in The Bronx, New York City, and is of Dominican and Afro-Trinidadian heritage.

ADVERTISEMENT

Almánzar received her unique moniker while still at high school. Her sister is called Hennessy – the name of a famous brand of cognac. As a result, their peers would playfully refer to Almánzar as Bacardi, a company that makes rum. And over time, that was shortened to “Cardi B.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT