Ed Sheeran Has Shared His Strategy For Front Row Seats At His Shows, And His Reasoning Is Perfect

Throughout the years, music has remained one of the most popular forms of entertainment across the world. Indeed, regardless of the genre, artists can still connect to various audiences via their unique sounds. But when it comes to the industry’s continued success, the rise of upcoming talent plays an integral role.

In more recent times, Ed Sheeran has become one of the biggest success stories in the music industry. After showcasing his skills as a teenager, the promising singer arrived in London, U.K., in an attempt to kick-start a potential career. However, few people could’ve predicted what happened next.

Thanks to websites such as YouTube, Sheeran’s work attracted a growing number of followers, leading to a big moment in 2011. At that point, the rising star was recruited by a record label, with his first studio release hitting the shelves that fall. From there, his popularity continued to hit new heights.

