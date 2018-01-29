An Eminem Fan Has Uncovered A Hidden Message In “My Name Is” – And It’s Truly Mind-Blowing

ADVERTISEMENT

It is widely acknowledged that Eminem is among the greatest rappers of all time. In fact, the real-life Marshall Bruce Mathers III’s wordplay is so out there that many of his most complex rhymes fly over fans’ heads. However, one sharp-eared listener has discovered a secret message in the star’s 1999 breakthrough track “My Name Is.” And it only underscores just how talented and special the rapper really is.

Most hip hop fans and artists hail Eminem as one of the greatest wordsmiths to have ever worked in the genre. And throughout his more than 20-year recording career, the 45-year-old artist has displayed a dizzying command of the English language. Just take the Missouri-born rap master’s effortless ability to work seemingly impossible-to-rhyme words into his verses.

Eminem spoke about his flow to Anderson Cooper on TV news magazine show 60 Minutes back in 2010. “People say that the word ‘orange’ doesn’t rhyme with anything,” he told the anchorman. “And that kind of p***** me off because I could think of a lot of things that rhyme with ‘orange.’” Indeed, tracks like “Role Model” and “Big Weenie” prove just how easily and effectively Eminem flaunts this famous linguistic rule of thumb.

