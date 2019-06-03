The Police‘s ‘Every Breath You Take’ May Seem Romantic, But The Song’s Real Story Is Extremely Dark

ADVERTISEMENT

The music world is full of misinterpreted songs – people hear a beautiful tune, but don’t really fully understand the actual lyrics. For example, R.E.M.’s “The One I Love” is about using somebody, not loving them. While Bruce Springsteen’s “Born in the U.S.A.” is not patriotic, but an anti-war song. However, one of the most amusingly misinterpreted songs ever is the Police’s “Every Breath You Take.”

The tune sounds so romantic and it’s actually a favorite for weddings. Yet if you research your wedding playlist beforehand you’ll find multiple people warning you that the tune is far from appropriate for a first dance. Listen to what the song’s author and singer Sting is saying and you might find yourself feeling uneasy.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every Breath You Take” has a grim meaning, because Sting was in a dark place when he wrote it. Lyrics such as, “Every bond you break, every step you take, I’ll be watching you,” pepper the song. But once you’ve heard the full story about how the tune came to be, you’ll certainly never hear romance in it ever again.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT