What The Girl From The Cover Of Godsmack’s Debut Looks Like Now

ADVERTISEMENT

Godsmack’s 1998 eponymous debut was one of the biggest albums of the early nu-metal era. As well as achieving four-time platinum status, it also spawned four US Alternative Chart hits and led to a European tour with none other than rock giants Black Sabbath. However, Godsmack is just as renowned for its striking cover as its music.

Indeed, with her cropped red hair, several facial piercings and general look of dissatisfaction, the girl pictured on the record’s artwork epitomized the nu-metal image. Throw in a tribal sun tattoo, a black background and some striking racing stripes and it’s little wonder that the album leapt off the shelves. Of course, its cover girl looks very different 20 years on.

ADVERTISEMENT

In fact, the woman in question looks so different now that even hardcore Godsmack fans would fail to recognize her if they passed her in the street. And that’s just how she likes it, too. Here’s a look at how she ended up gracing the band’s self-titled first studio effort in style.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT