Almost half a century on from its formation, iconic rock group Aerosmith is still going relatively strong. But now approaching their 70s, the rockers – and singer Steven Tyler in particular – are showing inevitable signs of wear and tear. Here’s a look at the rubber-lipped frontman’s most recent health scare.
Aerosmith officially formed in 1970 in Boston, Massachusetts. The classic line-up of vocalist Steven Tyler, guitarists Joe Perry and Brad Whitford, bassist Tom Hamilton and drummer Joey Kramer settled a year later. In 1972, they landed a deal with Columbia Records and released their self-titled debut 12 months on.
In 1975 the band’s third album, Toys in the Attic, propelled Aerosmith into the mainstream, while 1976 follow-up Rocks ensured they stayed there. The group had amassed a dozen Hot-100 hits by the end of the 1970s, developing a dedicated fan base known as the Blue Army. But Aerosmith became just as renowned for hard partying as great music.
-
When This Beautiful Woman Had Her Long Hair Cut, The Transformation Left Her Utterly Unrecognizable
-
After This Mom Climbed Into The Crib With Her Baby, She Shared The Heartbreaking Reason Why
-
These Women Became Best Friends At College. Then Their Parents Revealed The Truth About Their Past
-
When This Woman Took A Selfie With Her Horse, People Spotted The Cruelty She’d Tried To Conceal
-
After A Hurricane Ravaged Puerto Rico, Jennifer Lopez Shared Some Devastating News About Her Family
-
If You Spot A Pooch With A Scarf Tied Around Its Body, This Is What It Probably Means
-
Steven Tyler’s Health Issues Have Forced Aerosmith To Make A Difficult Decision
-
This Rescue Cat Was Born With A Rare Defect – And He’s Put It To Incredibly Good Use
-
After Her Husband Was Killed In Action, She Opened His Computer And Found Documents He’d Kept Secret
-
When A Mother Spotted This Stranger’s License Plate, She Told Her Son To Run And Tell Staff
-
Police Have Warned That If You Spot Your House Number On The Curb, You Shouldn’t Answer The Door
-
Prince Harry Had To Make A Heartbreaking Personal Sacrifice Before William Proposed To Kate