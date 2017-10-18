Steven Tyler’s Health Issues Have Forced Aerosmith To Make A Difficult Decision

ADVERTISEMENT

Almost half a century on from its formation, iconic rock group Aerosmith is still going relatively strong. But now approaching their 70s, the rockers – and singer Steven Tyler in particular – are showing inevitable signs of wear and tear. Here’s a look at the rubber-lipped frontman’s most recent health scare.

Aerosmith officially formed in 1970 in Boston, Massachusetts. The classic line-up of vocalist Steven Tyler, guitarists Joe Perry and Brad Whitford, bassist Tom Hamilton and drummer Joey Kramer settled a year later. In 1972, they landed a deal with Columbia Records and released their self-titled debut 12 months on.

In 1975 the band’s third album, Toys in the Attic, propelled Aerosmith into the mainstream, while 1976 follow-up Rocks ensured they stayed there. The group had amassed a dozen Hot-100 hits by the end of the 1970s, developing a dedicated fan base known as the Blue Army. But Aerosmith became just as renowned for hard partying as great music.

