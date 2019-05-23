When A Singer Took To The Stage On Ireland’s Got Talent, His Sad Tale Left The Audience Astounded

ADVERTISEMENT

Since the late 1990s, TV musical talent shows have become a permanent fixture, with would-be stars dazzling viewers with their talent in an attempt to make it to the top. Furthermore, it’s not only the contestants’ talents who win over viewers’ hearts, their personal stories do too. And Irish singer Barry Darcy can attest to that, after he pulled on the heart strings of the audience and panel alike with his sad tale.

Indeed, Cork resident Darcy decided to use Ireland’s Got Talent to tell his story. And as with many people who go on television to promote their skills, he revealed to the panel of judges in March 2019 exactly what had motivated him to perform. And for their part, they listened with interest before he sang for them.

Talent show judges know that guests’ stories can add more meaning to their performance choices. So of course, all eyes and all cameras were on Darcy as he explained how he had come to appear before the often-caustic Louis Walsh and his co-stars.

