When Kelly Clarkson Sang A Tribute To Reba McEntire, They Were Both Overcome With Emotion

Kelly Clarkson is a megastar of the country music world. And in December 2018 she paid tribute to another of the biggest names in the industry. While performing at the Kennedy Center Honors, a ceremony attended by many of the musical greats in Washington, D.C., she sang Reba McEntire’s “Fancy.” Suddenly, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

The Kennedy Center Honors pays tribute to those who’ve made an outstanding contribution to the entertainment industry. The ceremony was first established in 1978 and there have been plenty of famous celebrities honored over the years. All in all, 217 people have received such an award.

And in 2018 it was the turn of Reba McEntire to be honored. The artist has had a career spanning many years, and to many she’s known as “the Queen of Country.” But for Clarkson, her connection to the star goes beyond even music. So it’s no wonder both women got extremely emotional at the younger singer’s tribute.

