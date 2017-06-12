Remember The Guy Who Sang Gangnam Style? Well, Here’s What He’s Up To Now

ADVERTISEMENT

In 2012, a phenomenon swept the planet. The catchy tune of “Gangnam Style” and the eccentric music video that accompanied it seemed to have the whole world dancing for a while. And the man behind it, South Korean singer Psy, was a megastar for a brief time. But gradually, as with most unexpected hits, “Gangnam Style” and its creator seemed to fade away. Psy can still claim to have been behind the most-viewed YouTube video of all time. But ask the average viewer of the music video what he’s up to now and they’ll likely have no idea. So without further ado, let’s find out more about him.

Psy, whose real name is Park Jae-sang, was fairly well known in South Korea before he achieved international fame. As a child, he had seen a television show featuring the rock band Queen performing live. And it was this which inspired him to take up music. By 2000, he had dropped out of university and embarked on a career as a singer.

By and large, it was a successful move. His songs were controversial in South Korea, but controversy sells. Though his first and second albums were both censored by South Korean authorities due to “inappropriate content,” they were still popular. Indeed, before long, he was picking up awards for his music. And despite having to take time out to undertake mandatory military service, he was more than making a living with it.

