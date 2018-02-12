20 Rappers Who Aren’t In The Spotlight Anymore – They Just Haven’t Realized It Yet

ADVERTISEMENT

When it comes to rappers, some names have certainly stood the test of time. Indeed, artists such as Jay-Z, Eminem and Dr. Dre have maintained healthy careers long after making their debuts. However, for every hip hop success story, there is an artist who failed to stay in the spotlight. From lost potential to scandalous falls from grace, these stars of yesteryear are no longer the big deal they once were. It’s just a pity that no one’s told them that yet.

20. Tyga

Despite rapping for the past ten years, Tyga is perhaps best known for his relationship with Kylie Jenner. Even the “Rack City” star – who broke up with the Kardashian clan member in 2017 – believes this to be the case. “It overshadowed a lot of my talents and a lot of things I worked hard for,” he told Big Boy TV in 2017. Even a 2016 signing by almost-brother-in-law Kanye West couldn’t resuscitate this player’s career.

ADVERTISEMENT

19. Iggy Azalea

She was so “Fancy” when she hit the scene in 2011, but time has not been kind to Iggy Azalea. Due in part to a change in management, Azalea has seemingly lost the respect of those in the hip hop community. And her new material has failed to enthrall fans like her previous work. For example, the star’s recent “Mo Bounce” was named one of the worst singles of 2017 by YouTube critic Anthony Fantano.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT