The history of pop music is littered with nearly men, those figures who parted company with a band just moments before they hit the big time. But Pete Best is undoubtedly the most high-profile. That’s because, until Ringo Starr came along, the gifted drummer was bandmates with John, Paul and George in The Beatles.
The Sad Story Behind The Forgotten Fifth Member Of The Beatles
Yes, from 1960 until 1962, Best was a valuable member of the Fab Four. But sadly for the Liverpool native, he was deemed surplus to requirements shortly after the group’s debut session in the legendary Abbey Road Studios. So why exactly did The Beatles give him the push?