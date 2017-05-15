When Seal Heard This Nervous Street Performer Singing, What He Said To Her Left Her Speechless

ADVERTISEMENT

As one of the most successful musicians in the world, Seal recognizes talent when he sees it. So, when he heard one young street performer singing in Manchester, he had to tell her what he thought. But what he did next would shock her forever.

Poppy Waterman-Smith grew up in Brighton on England’s south coast. However, at the age of 23, she decided to relocate. And that’s how she ended up living in the city of Manchester.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the U.K. and beyond, many people know Manchester as a musical city. It has a long history of producing successful pop acts, such as Oasis, Joy Division, The Stone Roses and The Happy Mondays. Hence, it seemed like the perfect place for Waterman-Smith to pursue her dream career.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT