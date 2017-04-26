10 Subliminal Messages Hidden In Music Videos

ADVERTISEMENT

From The Beatles to The Eagles, pop musicians have a history of sneaking subliminal messages into their music. In fact, there are countless examples of songs containing hidden meanings. But what about music videos? Well, it turns out that they’re just as full of hidden messages and bizarre symbolism. From subtle links to old lovers, to symbolic references to a higher power, these ten videos are notable for their secret messages – some of which you’d need an eagle-eye to spot if you didn’t know just where to look.

10. Skrillex & Diplo ft. Justin Bieber – “Where Are U Now”

The fluttering Justin Bieber-fronted hit “Where Are U Now” features one of the most mind-altering videos in recent memory, with sketches and drawings spilling out of every crevice. But did you spot some of the split-second references to Justin’s ex-girlfriend Selena Gomez?

ADVERTISEMENT

Yes, the technicolor spectacle features lines like “Where R Now, Selena,” and “I miss you Selena.” Clearly about his old flame, the messages are incredibly well hidden, only being visible when the video is paused at precisely the right moment.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT